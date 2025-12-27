KP government taking practical steps to promote sports and cultural heritage in Abbottabad: Taj Muhammad Tarand

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports and Youth Affairs, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand said, “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking practical steps to promote sports across the province and provide quality sports infrastructure in every district.

He expressed these views while speaking in a major initiative to promote sports and preserve cultural heritage, a grand Jashn-e-Neza Bazi was organized at Hazara’s largest newly constructed Dautar Sports Ground in Abbottabad.

He further said that traditional games like Neza Bazi are an important part of our cultural heritage, and their promotion will not only preserve our traditions but also offer young athletes the opportunity to excel at national and international levels.”

The event was also attended by Member of the National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, Members of the Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Iftikhar Khan Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram, and Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad Muhammad Zaman, who jointly inaugurated the Neza Bazi competitions.

Horse riders from across the country participated in the competitions, demonstrating remarkable skill and talent. Prize money totaling Rs. 300,000 was awarded to the top-performing athletes.

The District Administration and the Regional Sports Office described the initiative as a significant step toward engaging youth in positive activities, promoting sports culture, and ensuring that traditional games continue to thrive alongside modern sporting practices.

The event was held under the joint efforts of the District Administration Abbottabad and the Regional Sports Office Abbottabad, providing a platform for youth to engage in healthy and positive activities.

The modern sports ground has been established on more than 85 kanals of land in the Dautar area, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to host various sporting events. The initiative aims to provide youth with opportunities for personal growth, physical fitness, and skill development.