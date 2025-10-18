KP Food Safety, Halal Food Authority Dera mark ‘World Food Day’ with awareness drive

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 18 (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Dera observed World Food Day with a comprehensive awareness campaign focusing on food safety, hygiene, and public health.

On the special directives of Deputy Director Sajad Ahmad, the Food Safety Team conducted awareness sessions for food handlers, educating them about hygienic practices, safe food handling, and compliance with food safety standards.

In addition to the awareness activities, the team carried out inspections across various markets and implemented headquarters’ instructions regarding food quality and safety regulations.

Officials of the Food Safety Team reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the availability of safe, healthy, and halal food to the public, stressing that food safety is a shared responsibility.

They added that similar public awareness campaigns would continue to enhance food hygiene and safety standards in the region.