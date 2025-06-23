36 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومDomesticKP Food Safety Authority conducts surprise inspections across Dera
Domestic

KP Food Safety Authority conducts surprise inspections across Dera

83
- Advertisement -
DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Jun 23 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) conducted a comprehensive inspection operation across various food outlets in Dera Ismail Khan, targeting hotels, grocery stores, retail shops, and mega marts.
During the operation, several businesses were found in violation of food safety and hygiene regulations. As a result, improvement notices were issued to ensure compliance with health standards and to safeguard public well-being.
An official of the KP FS&HFA stated: “Our top priority is to ensure the availability of safe and high-quality food for the citizens. Strict action will continue against those who violate hygiene protocols or sell substandard products.”
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining food safety standards and warned all food-related businesses to adhere to the prescribed guidelines or face legal action.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan