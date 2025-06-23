KP Food Safety Authority conducts surprise inspections across Dera

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Jun 23 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) conducted a comprehensive inspection operation across various food outlets in Dera Ismail Khan, targeting hotels, grocery stores, retail shops, and mega marts.

During the operation, several businesses were found in violation of food safety and hygiene regulations. As a result, improvement notices were issued to ensure compliance with health standards and to safeguard public well-being.

An official of the KP FS&HFA stated: “Our top priority is to ensure the availability of safe and high-quality food for the citizens. Strict action will continue against those who violate hygiene protocols or sell substandard products.”

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining food safety standards and warned all food-related businesses to adhere to the prescribed guidelines or face legal action.