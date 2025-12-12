KP food authority holds technical consultative meeting on iTFA mitigation

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 12 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) on Friday held a technical consultative meeting on the mitigation of industrially produced Trans Fatty Acids (iTFAs).

The meeting was chaired by Director General Muhammad Wasif Saeed and attended by a distinguished delegation from the Department of Food Science & Technology, University of Karachi.

The delegation included Chairman Dr. M. Abdul Haq, Associate Professor Dr. S. M. Ghufran Saeed ,Assistant Professor Dr. Syed Arsalan Ali of Iqra University and Dr. Seema Ashraf, Sindh Food Authority

The experts delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the public health risks associated with iTFAs and proposed practical, industry-oriented mitigation strategies for edible oil and fat processors. They emphasized the need for strong regulatory oversight, improved industry compliance and enhanced consumer awareness to curb iTFA exposure nationwide.

DG Wasif Saeed appreciated the initiative and briefed the delegation on major reforms underway at the Authority, including Real-time digital field monitoring and enforcement dashboard, forthcoming 15-year Food and Health Disease Burden Baseline Study, strengthened regulatory inspection frameworks, expansion of high-tech laboratory infrastructure, enhanced risk-based and compliance-based enforcement supported by mobile food testing laboratories

He noted that these initiatives represent the authority’s continued efforts to modernize and ensure food safety governance, strengthen surveillance systems and align provincial operations with international best practices.

The delegation later visited the Provincial Food Testing Laboratory & Centre for Research where they were briefed about on expanded analytical capabilities, modern instrumentation, automated workflows, and strengthened quality assurance mechanisms.