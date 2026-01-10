KP Excise foils drug smuggling attempt in DIKhan, 9.6kg hashish seized

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan , Jan 10 (APP):In line with the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department has continued province-wide operations against drug trafficking.

In Dera Ismail Khan, the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) Special Squad carried out a successful operation, foiling an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs. Acting on a tip-off, the EIB DIKhan team, led by In-charge EIB Ikramaullah Khan and conducted under the supervision of Saud Khan Gandapur, Provincial In-charge, Bureau of Intelligence and Investigation, intercepted a suspect during a snap check on Dera–Draban Road.

During the operation, officials recovered 9,600 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused. The suspect, identified as Sardar Muhammad son of Raz Muhammad, a resident of Zhob, was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered at Excise Police Station Dera Ismail Khan, and further investigation is under way.

Officials reiterated that operations against drug smuggling will continue across the province as part of the government’s commitment to eliminate narcotics and ensure public safety.