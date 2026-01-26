KP Excise Dept collects Rs 1 billion revenue in two months

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 26 (APP):Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has collected one billion rupees in revenue within two months against annual target of Rs. 7.40 billion.

The Excise and Taxation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has collected more than one billion rupees in revenue during the first two months of the current fiscal year, which is 12.52 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

The department has set a target of 7.40 billion rupees for the entire fiscal year, according to the Excise Department.

Various reform measures are being implemented to increase provincial resources and make the tax system more effective. More than 400,000 urban properties across the province have been digitized, and a comprehensive survey of residential and commercial areas has also been completed.

To ensure public convenience and transparency, the Excise Department has introduced legal and digital reforms. Online software and a mobile app for the payment of property tax have been activated, enabling citizens to pay taxes from their homes.

According to department officials, work on the digitization of professional tax is also progressing rapidly, while an e–open court (e-Khuli Kacheri) has been launched for the prompt resolution of public issues, through which citizens can directly convey their complaints and concerns to the relevant authorities.

The Excise Department said that positive results of these reforms are becoming evident, and it is expected that the set annual revenue target will be achieved easily.