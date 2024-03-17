KP Education Department decides to restrict Grade 17, 18 officers from board examination inspection duty

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department has announced a decision to prohibit the appointment of officers below Grade-17 and Grade-18 scales for examination inspection duties in board examinations.

According to a notification issued by the Education Department, concerns were raised regarding the appointment of low-grade officers as inspectors, prompting the department to take action. The letter, addressed to all educational boards, highlighted that officers in lower scales perceive examination inspection duties as a form of entertainment and means of earning additional income.

It emphasized that officers appointed for examination duty must fulfill their responsibilities, and any refusal to do so would result in disciplinary action under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees & Discipline Rules 2011.

Furthermore, it was clarified that Grade-18 and above officers will be assigned to supervise male examination halls, while Grade-17 and above officers will oversee female examination halls. These recommendations have been forwarded for implementation. Additionally, it was emphasized that the names and official stamps of the heads of institutions must be affixed to any recommendations for examination duty.

The Education Department has instructed all school heads to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the letter sent to them regarding this matter.