KP drafts comprehensive Immunization Strategy to achieve full coverage in children vaccination

PESHAWAR, Apr 25 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department has formulated a comprehensive Immunization Strategy aimed at strengthening routine vaccination programs and ensuring full immunization coverage for all children across the province.

The strategy focuses on community engagement, cold-chain infrastructure, and data-driven monitoring to overcome existing challenges.

These views were expressed by Director Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) KP, Dr. Asghar Khan while speaking an event held here on Friday for commemoration of World Immunization Week 2025.

The event was attended by health professional including Secretary Health, Shahid Ullah, Director General Health KP, Dr. Saleem Khan, Dr. Babar Alam WHO Team Lead KP, Dr. Inamullah Khan, Health Specialist UNICEF, Dr. Babar Shah of Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA), Professor Sabir, President Immunization Committee of EPI and others.

Dr. Asghar apprised participants that World Immunization Week is being celebrated in last week of April and this year’s theme is `Saving lives through Immunization’.

While sharing performance of EPI in immunization of children, Dr. Asghar disclosed that vaccination coverage as per survey by third party has been increased from 60 percent to 68 percent.

However, he went on the say, the Health department is not complacent over this mark and is working tirelessly to increase immunization coverage in the province to 90 percent.

He said the Immunization Strategy has been drafted by getting inputs from all the stakeholders including international partners like WHO, GAVI, UNICEF and others.

The policy will get endorsement within a week and be implemented in the whole province for five years with focus on overcoming the 32 percent gap in immunization.

The Health department, he continued, has adopted a collaborative approach of involving different departments and segments of society like Local government, Education, religious scholars, politicians, community elders, media and others.

He said agreement is almost reached between EPI and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to make it mandatory for beneficiaries to bring vaccination certificate of children while receiving cheques.

Similarly, for reaching out to community in awareness creation, the medical staff at all the Basic Health Units (BHUs) are being sensitized to educate people about importance of vaccination of children.

The EPI department has developed synergy with Polio Eradication Initiative for collaborative approach in reaching out to maximum number of children in the province, Dr. Asghar continued.

He continued that tracking system has been developed for checking vaccination status of 203 union councils in KP which has been marked as low performing in immunization.

Earlier, Dr. Inamullah Khan of UNICEF in his speech laid stress on concerted efforts to fulfil the gap of 32 percent in immunization.

He said there is need of creating awareness among masses as how vaccination is important for protection of children from deadly preventable diseases.

Unicef, he continued, is on the forefront in supporting Health department for maximum coverage of children in vaccination drive.

Immunization is the most powerful public health intervention and for making it successful we need to make vaccination accessible and affordable, Dr. Inam opined.

Dr. Babar Alam of WHO highlighted the role played by vaccines in saving millions of lives around the world.

He suggested for integrated approach of achieving the target of immunization and for saving of children from deadly disease.

Secretary Health KP, Shahid Ullah suggested for focusing on awareness creation among masses about vaccination importance. The Health Department should make out of box planning to attract masses towards vaccination, he added.

Shahidullah appreciated the performance of EPI and other departments in vaccination of children but added that heighted efforts are need to achieve the desired goals.

Director General Health KP, Dr. Saleem Khan also spoke on the occasion and highlighted importance of vaccination in improving health of children.