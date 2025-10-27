KP CM says October 27 darkest day in Kashmir history

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 27 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi here Monday expressed strong solidarity with the people of Kashmir, stating that October 27, 1947 marks the darkest day in the history of Kashmir when Indian forces invaded Srinagar to illegally occupy Jammu and Kashmir, unleashing a wave of oppression and tyranny against unarmed and innocent Kashmiris that continues to this day.

He said that freedom is the fundamental right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with them in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

In a message here, the Chief Minister urged international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian atrocities and to play an active role in ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

He emphasized that lasting peace in the region is impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri cause, saying that the people of Kashmir have been waging an unparalleled struggle for their freedom.

Muhammad Sohail Afridi said that as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he assures the people and government’s full support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He expressed confidence that, God willing, their struggle will soon succeed, and they will ultimately begin a new era of peace, freedom, and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that India, which claims to be the world’s largest democracy, has been subjecting the Kashmiri people to brutal state oppression for over seven decades, a reality that is highly condemnable.

He added that India continues to devise new tactics and oppressive measures to sustain its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The prolonged unilateral restrictions, siege, and gross human rights violations imposed on the Kashmiri people are a matter of shame and grave concern for the international community, the United Nations, and global human rights organizations.

Muhammad Sohail Afridi called upon international human rights bodies to ensure that the Kashmiri people are granted their right to decide their own future in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

He stated that the peaceful freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people stands as a timeless testament to their unwavering pursuit of fundamental human rights, a movement that no force on earth can suppress.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand resolutely with their Kashmiri brothers and will continue to extend their full and unwavering support to their just cause for freedom.