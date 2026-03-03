KP CM orders bipartisan committee to resolve LG term expiry by March 15

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Muhammad Sohail Afridi Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation of local government representatives and discussed issues pertaining to expiration of their current terms.

Led by Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar, the delegation expressed concerns regarding continuity of local government system. The minister local government, Meena Khan Afridi was also present.

The meeting focused on finding a legislative path to prevent a vacuum in governance before the next elections.

In response to these concerns, Chief Minister Afridi announced development of a consensus-based plan of action. He directed Speaker of KP Assembly to form a bipartisan committee, featuring members from both government and opposition, to deliberate on the matter.

This committee is scheduled to convene this week with the goal of reaching a final decision by March 15. The primary objective is to determine a formal method for maintaining current system’s operations until new local government elections can be successfully conducted.

To ensure a comprehensive solution, the meeting also resolved that the committee would consult with nominated members of the Local Council Board, incorporating diverse viewpoints into the final strategy.

Following these firm assurances from Chief Minister, Local Council Association agreed to postpone their planned strike.

Both police and administrative officials have characterized the meeting as a vital step in safeguarding stability of public service delivery and ensuring that local government institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain functional during this transitional period.