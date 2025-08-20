KP CM launches monsoon tree plantation campaign 2025

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Aug 20 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, formally launched the National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 in the province on Wednesday by planting a sapling at the lawn of the Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

The coordinated nationwide plantation drive will continue from August to October, with weekly themes designed to promote maximum participation.

As part of this campaign, extensive plantation activities have also been scheduled across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last week of August.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister emphasized that tree plantation is not only a national obligation but also the dire need of the hour.

He said the provincial government is undertaking integrated measures for forest conservation and expansion.

He said that the incumbent provincial government is now carrying forward the Billion Tree Plus Project, under which large-scale plantation is being carried out across the province.

Ali Amin underscored that massive tree plantation is imperative to mitigate the devastating impacts of climate change witnessed in recent times.

He appealed to all segments of society to come forward, plant more trees, and contribute to this vital national cause.