KP CM launches digital intiative for creating employment opportunities

PESHAWAR, Sep 09 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched another major initiative to create employment opportunities for youth by introducing its flagship Digital Skills Initiative under the IT Board.

The formal launch ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House here on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the program. Special Assistant for Science, Technology and IT Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, Secretary STIT Amjad Ali Khan, Managing Director IT Board Dr. Aqif, other departmental officials, and selected students for the training program were present on the occasion.

A total of 27,450 young people across the province will be trained in globally recognized, market-driven digital skills, while 2,888 graduates will be awarded scholarships for global certification. The program also includes career counseling and mentorship for participants.

In the first phase, over 6,000 applications were received, out of which 1,268 students were transparently selected on merit for the inaugural batch. Training partners have been chosen through a competitive process to deliver instruction in 24 digital domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Computer Networking, Graphic Designing, Game Development, and Social Media Marketing, among others.

A strong monitoring and evaluation framework has been set up to ensure quality and accountability.

The program aims to produce a skilled workforce capable of finding employment in both local industries and the global freelance market.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Gandapur congratulated the IT Board team on launching what he called an important flagship initiative and extended his best wishes to the selected graduates.

He said the program is not just about digital skills but its about financial independence and laying the foundation for a brighter future for our youth.

With global demand for digital expertise rising, our young people can tap into countless opportunities, including self-employment.

He added that the provincial government is working to digitize public services to strengthen systems and ensure transparency. Currently, 29 public services have been fully digitized, and all government services will soon follow.

The Chief Minister emphasized that youth are the hope and future of the nation, “We will continue to provide them with opportunities so they can build their future and contribute to national development. Success comes through hard work, perseverance, and staying true to one’s goals. Your achievements are not just personal victories but a source of pride for your families and the entire nation.”

He urged young people to uphold Islamic values, remain focused on their goals, adopt a positive mindset, and foster a spirit of healthy competition.