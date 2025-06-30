KP CM inquires about health of injured troops of North Waziristan blast at CMH

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 30 (APP):Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited CMH (Combined Military Hospital) Peshawar on Monday where he inquired about the well-being of the security personnel who were injured in a recent suicide attack in North Waziristan.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Advisor on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Abid Majeed.

The Chief Minister individually visited and met with each of the injured security personnel under treatment at the hospital, presented them with bouquets, and expressed his heartfelt wishes for their speedy recovery.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred personnel who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, stating that the martyrs and veterans of the security forces bravely thwarted the suicide attack.

He emphasized that the sacrifices made by the security forces for the establishment of peace and the eradication of terrorism in the country are unparalleled.

He paid tribute to the security personnel and their families who laid down their lives for the nation. The morale of both the security forces and the public remains high in the fight against terrorism, and the entire nation stands united with the security forces.

The Chief Minister announced a comprehensive compensation package from the provincial government for the injured and the families of the martyrs affected by the blast.