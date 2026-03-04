KP CM inaugurates safe cities project in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP): Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Safe Cities Project in Peshawar.

The project has been completed for Rs 2.23 billion and aims to provide citizens with a modern and integrated security system.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, attended by IGP Police and other officials, the CM said that the Safe City project would play a vital role in improving the law and order situation in the province.

He stated that under the project, 711 state-of-the-art surveillance cameras have been installed at 133 key locations across Peshawar, ensuring an effective and coordinated monitoring system throughout the city.

Sohail Afridi said that the Safe City systems in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat are also in the final stages of completion and will be made operational very soon.

He further said that Safe City projects in divisional headquarters and merged districts would be launched soon, to strengthen security arrangements across the province through the use of modern technology.

The CM reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens by implementing advanced security initiatives on a priority basis.