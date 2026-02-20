KP CM inaugurates modern residential flats for Govt employees

PESHAWAR, Feb 20 (APP): In a major step toward resolving the long-standing housing issues of government employees in Peshawar, Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Friday inaugurated newly constructed modern residential flats at Civil Quarters here.

According to the briefing, a total of 96 modern flats, each spread over 1,000 square feet, have been constructed at Civil Quarters.

The project has been developed on 6.91 kanals of land and comprises a basement and a four-storey building, with 24 flats on each floor.

Officials informed that all basic facilities, including electricity, water supply, gas, security, and parking, have been provided in the residential complex to ensure safe, respectable, and comfortable living for government employees.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi said the project reflects a practical effort to provide improved housing facilities to government employees.

He emphasized that better living conditions would help enhance employees’ performance and promote institutional stability.

The CM stated that government employees are a valuable asset of the state and their welfare remains a top priority of the provincial government.

He further expressed the resolve to continue expanding housing schemes and pursuing reforms in the housing sector so that a larger number of employees can benefit from such facilities in the future.