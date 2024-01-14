KP CM for accelerated efforts on humans capital exports strategy

PESHAWAR, Jan 14 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah underlined the need to ensure accelerated implementation of the provincial government’s Human Capital Export Strategy and directed all the concerned departments and institutions to move ahead on a fast track with clear targets and well-planned activities.

He also directed them to indicate their targets to this effect immediately and said that the government would extend its support accordingly. “All concerned have to contribute effectively at their parts for this noble cause”, he added.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in this regard, held here at Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar. Besides the caretaker cabinet members, the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and high-ups of TEVTA, ETEA, PMRU, Foreign Aids, SIDB, IT Board and other relevant institutions attended the meeting.

Chairman Higher Education Commission, divisional Commissioners, deputy commissioners, vice-chancellors of the public sector universities, chairmen of educational boards and representatives of other partner institutions also attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the gap analysis between the universities and provincial government departments and proposed various gap-bridging strategies including the creation of specialized post-graduate healthcare programs, integration of hands-on training and internships, introducing of specialized courses in cutting-edge technology, updated vocational training programs, integrating modern vocational and digital skills training and soft skills development into Madrassa education etc.

To implement the proposed bridging strategies, an action plan for each intervention along with ultimate targets, institutional framework, stipulated timelines and expected outcomes was also presented in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the CM said that gap bridging between the universities and provincial departments is much needed. He directed the quarters concerned to take immediate steps for this purpose, adding that a separate meeting with the vice-chancellors of public sector universities be held as soon as possible.

He maintained that only through teamwork and collaborated efforts, we can implement this flagship program in its letter and spirit, adding that all the partners should stay satisfied and fully committed; the provincial government will extend its all-out support for the purpose and any kind of reservation would be addressed on a priority basis.

“We will make all possible efforts to assist and empower our talented youth”, he remarked and added that all the relevant institutions especially public sector universities have to be proactive; their role would be instrumental in this overall process.

He urged Vice Chancellors to introduce more and more market-based courses for the ongoing admissions in universities.

He further directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to effectively utilize the scholarships already available within the various public sector universities as well as to attract new scholarships in different fields for facilitating the deserving talented youth of the province.