KP CM felicitates nation on Pakistan day; calls for joint efforts for prosperity, country development

PESHAWAR, Mar 22 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has congratulated the entire nation, especially the people of the province, on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

He said that 84 years ago, the Muslims of South Asia had unanimously decided on this day to establish an independent Islamic state and passed a unanimous resolution to achieve this goal.

In his statement, the CM said that after seven years of the resolution, the dream of an independent Islamic state came true in the shape of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Gandapur said that indeed the establishment of Pakistan was undoubtedly the result of the long, tireless struggle and great sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the Chief Minister called for joint roles and efforts for the survival and security of the motherland and its stability.

“The best way to pay homage to the struggle and sacrifices of our ancestors is to work honestly for the country,” he added.

