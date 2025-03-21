KP CM directs for provision of regular funds to social welfare initiatives

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 21 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed that the operational costs of the province’s key social welfare initiatives, Zamung Kor (Model Institute for State Children) and Panagahs (Shelter Houses) be incorporated into the regular provincial budget to ensure their long-term sustainability.

He stressed that running such welfare programs through grant-in-aid is not a viable solution. He issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting regarding the affairs of Zamung Kor and Panagah projects.

The meeting was attended by provincial cabinet members Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Muzammil Aslam, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, and senior officials from relevant departments.

The meeting decided in principle to establish additional Zamung Kor centres across various districts and to set up a separate Zamung Kor center for girls in Peshawar. Furthermore, projects for Zamung Kor centers in the Malakand and Hazara divisions will be included in the upcoming Annual Development Program.

The meeting also approved the arrangement for a permanent building for the Zamung Kor center currently operating in a rented facility in Dera Ismail Khan. Additionally, it was agreed to recruit permanent staff for Zamung Kor centers and to upgrade existing Panagahs across different regions of the province.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to address shortcomings in the Panagahs and ensure they are upgraded to state-of-the-art facilities in the next budget cycle. Expressing displeasure over the non-payment of salaries to Panagah staff, the Chief Minister ordered immediate disbursement of pending wages.