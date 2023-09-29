KP CM directs CS, IGP to reach Hangu after explosion

PESHAWAR, Sep 29 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here on Friday directed the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of the province to reach Hangu district after the explosion and review the situation there.

The CM said that he would personally monitor the relief activities and treatment of injured blast victims, says an official statement here.

Later, the CS and IGP left for Hangu. At least four worshipers were killed and eight others injured in a powerful explosion during Friday prayer at a mosque in the premises of Doaba police station in Hangu district.