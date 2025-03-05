KP CM condoles with bereaved family of Maulana Hamid ul Haq

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 05 (APP): Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday visited Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera and offer condolences to the family of the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, who was martyred in a blast on Tuesday.

During his visit, prayers were offered for the elevation of ranks for Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and other martyrs.

The CM was accompanied by his Advisor for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

He also visited the mosque affected by the blast and strongly condemned the tragic incident, calling it deeply sorrowful and unacceptable.

He stated that the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq is an irreparable loss and that his religious and political contributions will be remembered for a long time.

Highlighting the role of Darul Uloom Haqqania in serving Islam, the CM assured that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is being formed to probe the incident.

He emphasized that all necessary measures will be taken to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice. The JIT’s official announcement will be made in the coming days, and every effort will be made to uncover the root cause of this heinous act.

Gandapur reaffirmed that those responsible will not escape the grip of the law.

He stressed the urgency of identifying the culprits to prevent such incidents in the future.

He assured that the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq would not be in vain and that it would strengthen national unity against terrorism.

He also announced comprehensive financial assistance for the families of the victims and those injured in the attack.