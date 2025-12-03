KP CM condemns bomb blast on Police mobile in DIKhan

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 03 (APP): Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, has strongly condemned the bomb blast targeting a police mobile in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of three police officials in the attack.

According to the Chief Minister’s House spokesperson, CM Afridi said that Shaheed ASI Gul Alam, Shaheed Constable Rafiq, and driver Sakhi Jan laid down their lives for the nation and raised the nation’s pride through their sacrifice.

He added that despite limited resources, the police force is bravely fighting terrorism on the front lines.

The Chief Minister termed the attack a cowardly act and said that such incidents cannot weaken the resolve of the nation.

He assured that the provincial government stands firmly with its brave police force and salutes their great sacrifices.

He vowed that the martyrs’ sacrifices would not go in vain and that the terrorists involved would be brought to justice.

CM Sohail Afridi further stated that the war against terrorism will continue with even greater determination and full force.

He also offered special prayers for the high ranks of the martyred officials and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, assuring them of all possible support from the provincial government.