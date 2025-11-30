Sunday, November 30, 2025
Domestic

KP CM approves Digital Payments Act 2025

PESHAWAR, Nov 30 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Suhail Afridi, has approved the Digital Payments Act 2025, which was slated for enforcement following the approval of provincial cabinet.
According to a statement issued by CM Secretariat on Sunday, KP is the first province in Pakistan to introduce a legal framework specifically for digital economy.
This Act is anticipated to be a major milestone, significantly advancing financial inclusion, transparency, and economic modernization across the province.
Through the initiative, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aims to become a model for a cashless economy, offering guidance to federal government and other provinces.
The implementation will include providing Public Wi-Fi and other digital services in markets for the convenience of citizens, ensuring easy on-boarding and enforcement at the district level, and integrating financial and digital literacy into the educational curriculum.
