KP CM approves Digital Payments Act 2025

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 30 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Suhail Afridi, has approved the Digital Payments Act 2025, which was slated for enforcement following the approval of provincial cabinet.

According to a statement issued by CM Secretariat on Sunday, KP is the first province in Pakistan to introduce a legal framework specifically for digital economy.

This Act is anticipated to be a major milestone, significantly advancing financial inclusion, transparency, and economic modernization across the province.

Through the initiative, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aims to become a model for a cashless economy, offering guidance to federal government and other provinces.

The implementation will include providing Public Wi-Fi and other digital services in markets for the convenience of citizens, ensuring easy on-boarding and enforcement at the district level, and integrating financial and digital literacy into the educational curriculum.