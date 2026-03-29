KP CM announces Rs1 trillion development package for merged districts

PESHAWAR, Mar 29 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi met with a delegation of leaders and tribal elders from Khyber district on Sunday to address pressing public concerns, security issues, and regional development strategies.

During the session, delegation offered various suggestions aimed at fostering long-term prosperity. Chief Minister in his address said that 532 billion rupees of promised 700 billion for merged districts remains outstanding over last seven years.

In response to these financial challenges, Chief Minister Afridi announced a comprehensive development package worth one trillion rupees specifically for the merged districts.

This ambitious plan is designed to ensure no area is left behind, with projects cutting across every sector.

Key initiatives discussed include allocation of funds for Bara Dam in upcoming financial year, ongoing progress on Khyber Industrial Zone, and resolution of issues surrounding Jabba Dam.

The Chief Minister also noted that Regi Lalama matter would be settled through continued consultation with local elders and leaders.

Chief Minister highlighted forced evacuation of people of Tirah and lamented fact that welfare measures were met with criticism.

He argued that certain elements are still attempting to deprive tribal communities of their fundamental rights and development.

To rectify past delays, he issued a directive that all compensation commitments for Tirah victims must be cleared by next week.

He concluded by asserting that while provincial government remains committed to its duties, they maintain right to protest if federal government continues to default on its promises.