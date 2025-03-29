24.9 C
Domestic

KP CM announces remission in sentences of prisoners on Eid

PESHAWAR, Mar 29 (APP):Hundreds of prisoners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be able to celebrate Eid with their families after Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday announced a two-month remission in sentences.
Following the chief minister’s orders, jail authorities have reduced the sentences of inmates across various prisons in the province. As a result, 214 prisoners, convicted for minor offenses and nearing the completion of their terms, have been released after completing the necessary legal procedures.
The sentence remission does not apply to those convicted of serious crimes such as terrorism, murder, and kidnapping.
The decision has been met with joy among the released prisoners and their families, who will now be able to celebrate Eid together.
