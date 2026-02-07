KP CM announces establishment of tertiary care hospital in Malakand

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Feb 07 (APP): In a significant move to bolster regional healthcare infrastructure, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi announced on Saturday establishment of a 1,000-bed tertiary care hospital in Malakand district.

The decision follows a recent Health Department meeting, during which Chief Minister directed relevant authorities to coordinate closely with elected representatives from Malakand Division to ensure project meets local needs.

To expedite development, officials have been directed to begin land acquisition process immediately.

The proposed facility is designed to serve as a major medical hub, offering specialized services including emergency care, cardiology, and kidney transplant facilities.

Chief Minister Afridi emphasized that primary goal is to bring high-quality medical treatment directly to doorsteps of citizens, significantly reducing need for patients to travel to distant major cities for complex procedures.

By strengthening the provincial health sector, the administration aims to provide substantial medical relief to the residents of Malakand and enhance overall public confidence in the state’s healthcare capabilities.