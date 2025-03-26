KP Chief Secretary reviews performance of outsourced hospitals

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP):Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Health Foundation to review the performance of hospitals outsourced in remote areas.

The initiative aims to enhance healthcare services for underserved communities by ensuring better management and improved medical facilities.

According to the Health Foundation, 19 medical centers across the province have been outsourced in two phases.

Officials emphasized that the outsourcing initiative is part of the government’s strategy to improve healthcare services in remote regions, ensuring better medical care, availability of medicines, and efficient hospital management.

The Chief Secretary directed authorities to closely monitor the progress and address any challenges faced by these medical centers.

The government remains committed to strengthening the healthcare system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in rural and underprivileged areas.