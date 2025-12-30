KP Cabinet approves financial assistance for flood victims of Buner: Minister

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 30 (APP): Provincial Cabinet has approved financial assistance to compensate for the losses suffered by people in Buner and other areas of the province due to the flood disaster in 2025.

Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan said this in a statement here. Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Fakhar Jahan, said that financial compensation for the losses of owners of shops, rickshaws, petrol pumps, vehicles, flour water mills, and factories affected by the flood disaster that occurred in 2025 in Buner and other parts of the province has been approved.

He said that this step is an important effort by the government for the flood-affected people of Buner and other affected areas, which will help compensate the losses of the affected families.

In August 2025, a devastating flood caused by lightning strikes resulted in significant loss of life and property in District Buner. On the request of Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during his visit to Buner, also announced an increase in compensation for affected houses and human losses.

However, losses to rickshaws and vehicles, petrol pumps, water mills, shops, and marble factories had been left out of the compensation. Now, the government has approved financial compensation for these losses as well.