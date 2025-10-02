KP Cabinet approves appointment of 3000 temporary lecturers

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 02 (APP):The 39th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet was held on Thursday with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries, and the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting.

Briefing on the Cabinet’s decisions, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, said that a number of far-reaching measures were approved to strengthen governance, improve service delivery, and ensure public welfare across the province.

Barrister Dr. Saif informed that the Cabinet has approved the recruitment of more than 3,000 temporary lecturers to address the shortage of teachers in government colleges. The annual cost of this recruitment will amount to Rs. 3 billion. He added that the Cabinet also recognized and approved job value for the Associate Degree programme. The Chief Minister, he said, directed that merit and transparency must be strictly ensured in the recruitment process.

To enhance enrollment and improve the quality of education, the Cabinet decided to outsource selected schools and colleges on a pilot basis where student enrollment is extremely low. Barrister Dr. Saif emphasized that the jobs of existing teachers will not be affected and education in these institutions will remain free, with all costs borne by the provincial government.

He announced that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to introduce both a Mountain Agriculture Policy and a Pharmacy Services Policy, aimed at addressing unique regional agricultural needs and strengthening healthcare delivery.

Highlighting the significance of the Mountain Agriculture Policy, he explained that it is designed to support underserved areas and communities while acting as a market stabilizer by ensuring the availability of off-season produce.

The policy will also strengthen agricultural research through shuttle breeding, thereby contributing to food security and poverty reduction.

Aligned with Pakistan’s international commitments and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 and 13 – Zero Hunger and Climate Action, the policy places a special focus on the province’s distinct farming patterns, making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the first province in the country to formally introduce such a framework.

According to him, the Pharmacy Services Policy aims to reduce the cost of therapy, shorten patients’ hospital stays, and lower morbidity and mortality rates. It will ensure the availability of quality, safe, and effective medicines to the public by strengthening the supply chain from primary to tertiary care levels. The framework is also designed to eradicate substandard, adulterated, and fake medicines while establishing the authenticity and accuracy of medical tests in line with the World Health Organization’s Good Quality Control Practices.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that for urban forestry, Rs. 100 million has been approved for tree plantation in Peshawar, while each divisional headquarters will receive Rs. 50 million for the same purpose.

The Cabinet also approved a Non-ADP Scheme titled “Construction of BS Block/Upgradation of Schools to Inter Colleges at Federal Government Educational Institutions (PGEIs) in Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat, and D.I. Khan.”

Special compensations were also approved for the families of martyrs from Bajaur, Tirah, Kurram, Wana, and other districts, while Rs. 4.5 million was allocated for the treatment of two patients suffering from cancer and bone marrow diseases.

The Cabinet also approved filing a legal challenge against imposition of federal taxes on the transfer of immovable property, asserting that taxation on property transfer falls within the jurisdiction of the provincial government.

The provincial government will file a petition under Article 184(1) of the Constitution before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a major step for tourism promotion, the Cabinet sanctioned a grant-in-aid of Rs. 1 billion to the Galiyat Development Authority and other tourism development authorities for infrastructure development, beautification, and sanitation at tourist sites.

Moreover, various Bar Associations across the province will be provided grants-in-aid, alongside three non-governmental organizations working in the fields of health and special education, which will collectively receive Rs. 40 million in support.

The Cabinet further approved the Women Property Rights Rules 2025 to protect women’s inheritance rights, as well as the appointment of a new Chairperson and members for the Provincial Women Commission.

Another landmark decision included the creation of two new districts, Paharpur and Upper Swat, in line with administrative reforms and better governance.

For facilitating the voluntary repatriation of Afghan citizens, the Cabinet authorized Deputy Commissioners to utilize relief funds to provide transport assistance to returning families.

The Cabinet also approved financial assistance for the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Haripur to strengthen municipal services in the district. In addition, it abolished Right of Way charges under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right of Way Policy 2022, Barrister Dr. Saif concluded.