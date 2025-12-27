KP BDU Performance Report 2025: Hundreds of IEDs defused amid ongoing security challenges

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) successfully deactivated 35 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) throughout province during 2025. Despite these efforts, 72 other IEDs still went off during same period.

These figures were released on Saturday in the BDU’s 2025 Performance Report. The document provides a comprehensive look at how many explosives were found and made safe across the region over last year.

The report also shows that the BDU defused 247 hand grenades in 2025, though another 133 grenades were used in different attacks. Additionally, the province saw 70 explosions involving rocket shells.

Furthermore, BDU managed to disarm seven landmines. However, two “tunnel explosions” were reported, a new development that is causing significant worry for security agencies.

According to official sources, the BDU managed to safely deactivate one suicide vest this year. Even so, 11 suicide bombings still took place across the province.

The situation was particularly serious in the Bannu district. While the BDU disarmed 12 IEDs there, 31 others exploded. In that same area, 41 hand grenades were defused, but 14 rocket shells were fired.

In Bajaur district, 14 IEDs exploded, while the BDU successfully defused 29 hand grenades. Reports also confirmed that nine hand grenades were used in attacks and 17 rocket shells went off in the area.

In D.I. Khan district, 28 hand grenades were safely deactivated. Meanwhile, in Kohat, there were reports of 24 hand grenades being used and eight rocket shells exploding.

While the report highlights the BDU’s quick response and hard work, the high number of explosions has led to serious concerns about general safety. The data suggests that while the BDU was working hard to stop attacks, explosives are still being made and used frequently.

Ultimately, the data shows that while the Bomb Disposal Unit was doing its job to protect the public, the overall security situation in the province remains very concerning.