KP Assembly slams closure of Girls’ Higher Secondary Schools for 14-year

PESHAWAR, Nov 24 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Monday expressed serious concern over two girls’ higher secondary schools in Manda and Mian Kallay remaining inactive for 14 years.

Despite the buildings being completed, the failure to appoint teachers was a clear example of departmental negligence and governance failure, and demanded a report from the relevant department within 15 days.

During the session, MPA Ubaid-ur-Rehman revealed through a call-attention notice that the buildings for the two girls’ schools were completed years ago, but teaching did not begin during 14 years. He demanded immediate appointment of teachers to ensure equal and quality educational opportunities for girls.

Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam responded that after the upgradation of schools, the recruitment process for staff is lengthy and can take 2.5 to 3 years because it is done through the Public Service Commission.

He said that if appointments are further delayed, teaching based on transformers will begin temporarily. He stated the schools were upgraded in 2017 and the recruitment process is still ongoing.

The Law Minister explained that teachers often avoid postings in remote areas and seek transfers, causing further delays.

Member Nazir Abbasi said that sometimes appointments take 15–20 years, and that unused buildings deteriorate. He insisted that once a school is completed, it should be handed over immediately and staff appointed simultaneously. The mover also suggested temporarily shifting students to the nearby school building.

The Speaker termed the issue administrative negligence, saying, Government money has been spent, buildings constructed, yet staff is still not present, and criticized the Public Service Commission for failing to make timely appointments.

The issue of the uncertain future of students at Kohat University’s Nursing Department gained attention in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. In response to a call-attention notice by PML-N member Farah Khan, members expressed deep concern over the university administration’s severe negligence, the unrecognized degree program, and inadequate facilities, and demanded immediate reforms.

In the assembly session, Farah Khan revealed that the nursing program started in 2022 is still not fully approved by the Nursing Council, and despite paying heavy fees, students lack essential facilities and face uncertainty about their future.

According to Farah Khan, the first batch paid 82,000 rupees in fees and will graduate in 2026, while fees for new admissions have exceeded 100,000 rupees. She said the university lacks laboratories, permanent faculty, and necessary training facilities, putting the future of nearly 500 students at risk.

Law Minister Aftab Alam confirmed the students’ concerns, admitting that a clear injustice has been done to the students.

He said the administration had promised to meet all standards when creating this new department but has failed to do so so far. However, he claimed that the new administration has now met almost all Nursing Council requirements and that permanent faculty will be hired soon.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati expressed strong anger, saying that the Vice Chancellor has put the students’ future at stake, and demanded action against him.

The Law Minister called it a criminal act and ordered disciplinary proceedings against the responsible officers. The Speaker demanded a complete report from the Health Department within 15 days.

Other health issues also came under discussion. Nisar Baz from Bajaur said that important machines at Lady Reading Hospital and the Kidney Hospital are out of order, preventing kidney surgeries.

However, Health Minister Khaleeq-ur-Rehman claimed that all machines are functioning and that more than 150 PCNL surgeries have been performed at the kidney hospital. He said the government is serious about improving health facilities and any issues should be immediately reported.

Members insisted that negligence in sectors like education and health is unacceptable and that no compromise can be made regarding students and patients.

Aftab Alam said that recommendations to improve the Public Service Commission’s performance have been finalized, and the Chief Minister has assured full implementation. He added that three trillion rupees are owed to the province, resulting in extraordinary delays in development projects.

PPP member Ahmad Kundi pointed out that 5.5 million children in the province are out of school and that no new appointments have been made in eight years. He recommended sending the matter to the standing committee and demanded a report within 15 days. The Speaker agreed and sought a detailed response from the department within two weeks.

The assembly also approved sending the Gomal University firing incident to the relevant standing committee on Ahmad Kundi’s request.

The debate on law and order once again gained importance, Members demanded full implementation of the jirga decisions, transparent briefings from institutions, and a coordinated strategy on sensitive issues such as Afghan border affairs.

During the assembly debate, the Speaker said that after two months of serious discussions, a security committee was formed, which received detailed briefings from police officials and the Chief Secretary.

A grand all-parties jirga was also held in the assembly hall, attended by leaders of all political parties, former chief ministers, and governors. Its 15-point declaration was considered the collective voice of the province.

According to the Speaker, after further briefings from the IG Police and the Corps Commander, the committee will present its Terms of Reference (TORs) to the assembly, which will then be sent to the federal government.

Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah demanded that the security committee convene its meeting soon and include all relevant institutions in the briefing process. He assured that the opposition will provide constructive suggestions.

Member Humayun Khan said that strengthening the democratic system is the need of the hour and stressed implementing the jirga declaration in full.