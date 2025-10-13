KP Assembly session underway for election of CM amid opposition’s walked out

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 13 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session is underway to elect new chief minister following Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation.

The CM election process remains shrouded in controversy and ambiguity after Governor Faisal Karim Kundi’s objection on Gandapurs resignation over signature’s authenticity.

The assembly session, being chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, has been boycotted by the opposition who walked out after Opposition Leader Dr Ibadullah Khan saying that they do not want to be part of any “unlawful” measure.

The province was pushed into political turmoil and uncertainty after Gandapur stepped down as the province’s chief executive on the directives of incarcerated PTI founder on October 8.

The former ruling party has since then nominated provincial minister Sohail Afridi as its candidate for the KP CM.

A day earlier, the KP Assembly Secretariat cleared nomination papers of four candidates contesting the CM’s election.

The nomination papers of PTI’s Sohail Afridi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, and Pakistan People’s Party’s Arbab Zarak Khan have all been accepted.

However, with the polling set to take place today, Kundi’s objection and Gandapur’s claim of resignations bearing authenticity has cast doubt on the whole process.