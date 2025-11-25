KP Assembly refers Chitral education issue to standing committee

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 25 (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Humayun Khan from the Panel of Chairmen.

During question hour, MPA Nilofer sought details regarding the developmental projects of the education department in Chitral over the past five years.

As the department failed to provide a satisfactory response, the matter was referred to the standing committee.

In Tuesday’s session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, major public issues such as education, health, drug prevention, and minority quotas remained the focus of the House.

Members raised critical questions about government measures, and several matters were recommended to be referred to standing committees.

Serious concern was also expressed over the growing problem of drugs. In his call-attention notice, Makhdoomzada Aftab Haider said that due to the absence of government rehabilitation centers for drug patients in Dera Ismail Khan, the number of patients is increasing, while the expenses of private centers are beyond the reach of the public.

Former minister for social welfare Qasim Ali Shah said that the treatment of drug addicts is the government’s responsibility.

He said that treatment in D.I. Khan costs around 60,000 to 70,000 rupees per patient, while in Peshawar the same treatment is possible for 20,000 to 30,000 rupees.

The addiction treatment is being included in the health card and the best rehabilitation centers will be added to the panel. So far, more than 2,400 patients have been treated in Peshawar.

Law Minister Aftab Alam confirmed that addiction rehabilitation treatment has been included in the health card and implementation of the project will begin within a few weeks, after which treatment will also be possible in private rehabilitation centers across all districts.

He warned that drug addiction is being deliberately spread in the province, and a strict crackdown is underway.

Members demanded even stricter action against drugs.

Responding to a call-attention notice regarding the health sector, Health Minister Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that new cath labs are being established in Dera, Mansehra, Bannu, Swat, and Dir, while work on the lab in Mardan is ongoing.

The upgradation of the civil hospital in Shakardara and the establishment of a trauma center in Kohat are also in progress. A proposal is being prepared for a new 500-bed hospital in Kohat to reduce pressure on hospitals in Peshawar.

The issue raised by MPA Jalal Khan regarding the non-implementation of the 2% quota reserved for minorities in public universities was also referred to the standing committee.

Law Minister Aftab Alam said that some seats remain vacant because candidates fail to pass tests or meet qualifications; however, if any specific case of injustice is identified, it should be pointed out and action will definitely be taken.