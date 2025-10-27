KP Assembly passes resolution against India atrocities in IIOJ&K

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 27 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed a resolution unanimously against human rights violations and oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir.

The resolution urged Federal Government to continue politcal, moral and diplomatic support of people of Kashmir till till their right of self.determination.

The resolution said that Kashmir was part of unfinished agenda of the patrician plan of subcontinent and India can not deprive Kashmir of freedom.

The resolution was adopted unanimously by the House with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in Chair.