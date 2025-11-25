KP assembly marks anniversary of UNSC Resolution 1325, renews commitment to women, peace, security agenda

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 25 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday hosted a high-level event to commemorate the anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS).

The session was chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and brought together policymakers, civil society, academia and media representatives.

In his opening address, Speaker Swati underscored the vital role of women in peacebuilding, social development and family stability.

He said the WPS agenda offered a strategic framework to ensure women’s rights, dignity and participation in governance.

He also appreciated the efforts of Paiman Alumni Trust and the Centre of Excellence for Countering Violence and Extremism (KPCVE) for organizing the session.

A large number of education experts, parliamentarians, researchers and media professionals attended the event.

Bushra Haider, in her inaugural remarks, stressed that durable peace cannot be achieved without women’s effective participation in decision-making at all levels.

Dr. Samira Shams, Chairperson of the Provincial Commission on the Status of Women, provided a detailed overview of the four pillars of Resolution 1325—Prevention, Participation, Protection, and Relief and Recovery, describing them as a robust global framework for advancing peace and development in Pakistan.

KPCVE Director General Dr. Qasim Khan highlighted that women’s inclusion in governance is essential for social cohesion, sustainable peace and improved institutional performance.

During the central session, Dr. Musarrat Qadeem, Executive Director of Paiman Alumni Trust, emphasized the need for Pakistan to adopt a National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

She noted that the leadership and engagement of provincial governments would be indispensable for ensuring the plan’s meaningful implementation.

The event concluded with an interactive dialogue with women parliamentarians, focused on strengthening their leadership roles and enhancing their contribution to policy-making, peacebuilding and women’s empowerment across the province.