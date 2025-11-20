KP assembly hosts special session for universal children’s day

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 20 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday held a special and informative session on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, supported by UNICEF and organized under the vision of Speaker KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati.

Students from various private educational institutions participated with enthusiasm, while special children showcased their talents through dialogue performances that received warm appreciation from the audience.

As part of the event, a symbolic Assembly session was conducted by female students in the Jirga Hall, following complete parliamentary procedures similar to those observed by government and opposition members.

Students assumed the roles of Speaker, ministers, opposition members, and other parliamentary positions, gaining practical exposure to legislative processes and Assembly functioning.

The event was attended by Special Assistant for Finance Muzammil Aslam, UNICEF Chief Field Officer Radek, Special Secretary (Admin) KP Assembly Syed Waqar Shah, former MPA Ayesha Bano, and other notable guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary (Admin) Syed Waqar Shah said that under the guidance and leadership of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, the KP Assembly’s series of study tours and educational sessions is successfully continuing to familiarize youth with the parliamentary system, legislative procedures, and democratic values.

He appreciated UNICEF’s cooperation, noting that such initiatives not only encourage students but also foster leadership qualities, confidence, and awareness of democracy.

He expressed hope that UNICEF would continue supporting similar constructive and educational activities in the future.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of commemorative shields among the participants.

Students expressed their delight at witnessing and experiencing the practical workings of the Assembly for the first time.