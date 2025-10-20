KP Assembly demands meeting of CM with PTI founder

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 20 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Monday passed a resolution demanding meeting of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi with founder of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI).

The resolution said that it essential for the chief minister to consult his leader in the interest of the province, better governance, and continuity of government policies.

The resolution presented by the government member Obaid-ur-Rehman during the Assembly session, was unanimously approved by the House.

While presenting the resolution, Obaid-ur-Rehman claimed that Chief Minister KP Sohail Afridi wishes to meet his leader, Imran Khan, for guidance on the province’s top administrative and governance matters.

He said the house believed that such a meeting is necessary in the interest of the people of the province and vital for the performance and policy continuity of the provincial government.