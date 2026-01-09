KP assembly body discuss amendments to Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2025

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 09 (APP):A meeting of the Standing Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Administration chaired by Fazal Elahi discussed framework of KP Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The meeting was attended by MPAs including Aftab Alam, Zarshad Khan and Rehana Ismail, officials from administration department, law department, finance department and the relevant officers.

During the meeting, the standing committee was given a detailed briefing on the framework of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Committee deliberated on the proposed amendments to a total of nine sections of the act aiming improving administrative affairs and ensuring the provision of effective, timely and transparent services to the public.

On this occasion, the members of the committee also presented their opinions and suggestions on the proposed amendments.

Meeting was told that under the proposed amendments, all departments involved in public dealing will be made accountable before the RTI Commission. Furthermore, each department would be bound to submit its annual performance report regarding public services to the commission by 31 March every year to further strengthen transparency, accountability and public trust.