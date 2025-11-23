KP approves Special Branch as an independent unit

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 23 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has approved the establishment of Special Branch as a formally separate and independent unit.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Chief minister here Sunday. The meeting decided that the unit would be provided with all required manpower and modern equipment.

Officials briefed the meeting that the Special Branch was currently responsible for intelligence gathering, security duties, surveys and verification tasks.

A total of 308 personnel from the merged districts have also been integrated into the unit. In 2025, the Special Branch successfully neutralized several suicide jackets, IEDs and hand grenades.

The chief minister granted in-principle approval for 1,221 new posts and announced Rs 5.3 billion for infrastructure development, vehicles, motorcycles and advanced technology.

He stated that the Special Branch would be strengthened in line with modern counter-terrorism requirements to ensure that the police can play a more effective role in combating terrorism.