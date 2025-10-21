Kohistan becomes safe and attractive destination for international hunters: Fazal Haq

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Member of the Provincial Assembly and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohistan, Fazal Haq, has said that Kohistan has now become a safe and attractive destination for international hunters, where markhor, goral, ibex, bears, and various birds can be hunted legally through trophy hunting licenses.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at the Abbottabad Wildlife Office for the distribution of cheques worth Rs. 46.74 million.

Fazal Haz said Kohistan is rich in natural resources, and local communities are actively assisting the Wildlife Department in protecting wildlife resources.

As a reward for their services, the people of Kalgah Valley Nala have been given cheques worth Rs. 46.7 million from the income generated through trophy hunting.

He added that the people of Kaigah Valley have taken measures to protect rare species, resulting in a significant increase in their population, adding the chairman stated.

On the occasion, Divisional Conservator Wildlife Iftikharuddin, SDFO Kohistan Noor Muhammad, DFO Kohistan Fael Khan, Tehsil Chairman Dassu Malik Saeed, Community Committee Chairman Malik Falakos, and several elders of Kohistan were present.

Fazal Haq said today is a day of happiness for the people of Kohistan because the project initiated in 1999 has now started yielding results.

Its scope will be further expanded to Spat Valley, where trophy hunting of birds will also be introduced.

Divisional Conservator Wildlife Iftikharuddin said that 80 percent of the trophy hunting income goes to local communities, while 20 percent goes to the government.

In 2025, a Spanish citizen hunted an ibex for the first time in Kohistan. So far, 21 hunts have been conducted, generating Rs. 200 million in revenue, which will be spent on the welfare and development of local people.

He added that the Wildlife Department, together with local communities, is working to protect valuable species.

The markhor population, which was once only 35, has now increased to over 500, and including surrounding areas, the number reaches into the thousands.

Assistant DFO Nawaz performed the duties of stage secretary during the ceremony.

At the end, cheques were presented to the Community Committee Chairman, and traditional Kohistani cloaks and caps were presented to guests.