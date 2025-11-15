Kohat police launch zero-tolerance sweep: 6 kg hashish, weapons seized in multi-station raids

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Nov 15 (APP): Under the directives of District Police Officer Shahbaz Elahi, Kohat police have intensified a zero-tolerance crackdown on narcotics and criminal elements. In a coordinated effort on Saturday, officers from several stations carried out simultaneous operations, arresting suspects and confiscating large quantities of illegal drugs and weapons across the district.

At Usterzai police station, SHO Waqas, assisted by a lady constable, detained two women drug smugglers during a vehicle check at a visible checkpoint. The pair were found in possession of six kilograms (6,000 g) of hashish, prompting the registration of a case and their transfer to the station for further legal action.

Gumbat police station’s SHO Muhammad Iqbal apprehended Naveed Akbar, son of Syed Akbar of Gambat, after discovering 2,090 g of hashish and 300 g of crystal meth (ice) in his possession. The suspect, alleged to be supplying drugs in the area, was booked and handed over to investigative officers for a deeper inquiry.

In Cantt police station, SHO Khizr Khan arrested Pappu, a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case, seizing several Kalashnikovs and cartridges. In a separate raid, the same unit detained drug dealer Hukman and confiscated 3,890 g of hashish. Both accused were moved to Cantt police station pending legal proceedings, underscoring Kohat police’s resolve to eradicate drugs and crime from the region.