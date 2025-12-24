Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Kohat police foil attempt, recover arms, and arrest suspects

KOHAT, Dec 24 (APP): Kohat’s KDA Police carried out a successful operation on Wednesday, recovering a cache of illegal arms and ammunition and arresting two suspects.
According to police sources, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Noor Muhammad during a routine checkpoint. The police seized three pistols, one Kalashnikov rifle, and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the accused.
The suspects were taken into custody on the spot, and a formal case has been registered against them at KDA Police Station. Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the suspects’ involvement in criminal activities.
Police officials hailed the operation as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal weapons and ensure peace and security in the district.
