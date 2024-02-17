Kohat Police arrest 6 gamblers during raid

KOHAT, Feb 17 (APP)::Kohat Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered 20,600 rupees worth of money during a raid here on Saturday.

According to the details, a Kohat Police spokesman said that the gamblers were busy in a house, and the police party raided the area based on information they received.

The Kohat Police spokesman said that SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain led the raid along with other team members and arrested all six gamblers on the spot along with gambling’s money of Rs 20,600.

All six gamblers were taken into custody, and a case was registered against them at Gumbat Police Station.