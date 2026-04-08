Kohat launches anti-polio campaign

KOHAT, Apr 8 (APP):The district administration has formally launched a new anti-polio campaign on Wednesday, with Deputy Commissioner Kohat presiding over a high-level meeting to review preparedness and strategy. Senior officials from the health, education, and municipal departments, along with representatives of other key institutions, attended the session aimed at ensuring a coordinated response.

The campaign was inaugurated with the administration of polio drops to children, marking the start of district-wide efforts to curb the virus. Officials discussed in detail the operational framework, including outreach, monitoring mechanisms, and the deployment of vaccination teams across urban and rural areas.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated, warning that polio remains a serious threat capable of causing lifelong disability. He called on residents to cooperate fully with frontline health workers to guarantee the campaign’s success.

Emphasising collective responsibility, he noted that eradicating polio requires sustained community engagement and institutional coordination. Only through unified efforts, he added, can Kohat achieve the goal of becoming a polio-free district.