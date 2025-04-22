KMU, Pasteur Institute of Tunis sign MoU to establish WHO Satellite Regional Training Center

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 22 (APP):Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, and the Pasteur Institute of Tunis have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a WHO-supported Satellite Regional Training Center for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, in collaboration with the Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (TDR).

The agreement was formalized during the 5th International Public Health Conference held at KMU on Tuesday.

This partnership marks a significant advancement in promoting implementation research and public health training across EMRO countries.

The new training center will be established at KMU’s Institute of Public Health & Social Sciences (IPH&SS), where, under the supervision of the WHO-TDR Global Training Centre in Tunis, certified courses, diploma programs, mentorship, and research support will be provided.

Renowned academician and Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), will serve as the Principal Investigator of the project, while Dr. Khalid Rehman (Director, IPH&SS) and Dr. Sheraz Fazid (Head, Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics) will serve as Co-Principal Investigators. Dr. Wafa Kammoun will represent the Pasteur Institute of Tunis.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq described the partnership as a milestone for Pakistan’s public health sector. He stated that this collaboration would play a key role in promoting evidence-based policymaking and strengthening health systems across the region.

The declaration of KMU as a WHO Satellite Regional Training Center for the Eastern Mediterranean is not only a great honor but also a major achievement for Pakistan’s health and education sector.

This center will offer training, research support, and professional mentorship, benefiting health professionals across the region and helping to improve public health policy and practice. “We are proud to be part of this global initiative aimed at health research and capacity-building. We extend our gratitude to WHO, TDR, and all our collaborators for their trust and support,” said Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq.

This initiative is in line with the WHO-TDR mission to strengthen research capacity in low- and middle-income countries to tackle pressing health challenges.