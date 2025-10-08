KMC launches City-Wide Mega development schemes

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 08 (APP):In a major step toward revamping Karachi’s infrastructure, improving civic facilities and restoring the city’s aesthetic appeal, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched a comprehensive series of mega development schemes worth Rs 3.80 billion across various sectors of the metropolis.

Under the directives of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, KMC has floated tenders to initiate the execution phase without any further delay, said a statement on Wednesday.

The projects are designed to uplift business districts, rehabilitate old and heritage markets, develop major roads, and enhance recreational facilities — including the creation of new public parks and a bird aviary at Kidney Hill Park.

The new schemes include development of city business areas: Rs 531 million, Rehabilitation of old KMC markets: Rs 277 million, Development of old city areas: Rs 744 million, Rehabilitation of Hub River Road: Rs 999 million, Establishment of a bird aviary at Kidney Hill Park: Rs 200 million, Development of a public park at Gutter Baghicha: Rs 147 million.

The total estimated cost of these schemes amounts to Rs 3.70 billion, making it one of the largest urban development drives undertaken by KMC in recent years.

In addition to these projects, KMC has also approved four additional development schemes under the Click Projects initiative, which include: Construction of Mehrunnisa Hospital Road at Nasir Jump, District Korangi, Rehabilitation of Kabe Khyber Road in Orangi Town, Construction of road and drainage systems from Khawaja Ajmer Nagri to Manghopir Road, District Central, Development of Captain Sher Khan Shaheed Sports Complex in District West.

These Click Projects carry a combined estimated cost of Rs 900 million, further strengthening KMC’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban growth.

Speaking about the ambitious development program, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that these schemes are a clear response to critics who claim Karachi has seen no progress or utilization of development funds.

“With the full support of the Sindh Government and the visionary leadership of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are determined to rebuild Karachi into a thriving, vibrant, and livable city once again,” the Mayor said.

He added that, beyond infrastructure, the administration is also focused on the revival of culture, heritage, and public spaces to restore Karachi’s original identity — one that was neglected and distorted in the past.

To ensure transparency and fair competition, all bidding processes are being conducted through the E-Procurement and Auction Division (EPAD), while vendor selection will be carried out strictly on merit and accountability standards.

“These development schemes reflect our unwavering commitment to transform Karachi into a modern, dynamic, and citizen-friendly city that its residents can truly be proud of,” Barrister Wahab concluded.