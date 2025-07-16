‘Killer’ of little girl killed in crossfire

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 16 (APP):A suspected killer of a little girl was killed in crossfire between police and accomplices of the accused here.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said the suspect had murdered a six-year-old girl, Sumera Bibi. He said the local police arrested the killer in just 12 hours.

The police spokesman said that the police were taking the accused to the murder scene where armed accomplices of the suspect opened indiscriminate fire at the police and the suspect was killed in crossfire. “The accomplices of the suspect managed to escape from the scene,” he concluded.

He said that local police were conducting raids to trace out whereabouts of the suspects and to bring them to justice.