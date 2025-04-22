Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on April 25

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Apr 22 (APP):Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology Quetta on Tuesday said that kidney transplant operations are being started again after 13 months.

According to press release issued here, in this regard, the first kidney transplant is being done on Friday, April 25, as per the Human Organ Transplant Act. For which the BINUQ team has made full preparations.

It further said that now this series would continue weekly, God willing. This kidney transplant would be supervised by nephrology and urology experts.

According to the report, the BINUQ nephrology team included Head of Department Dr. Fazal Mandokhel, Dr. Nadia, Dr. Habib Baloch, Dr. Hamidullah, Dr. Sadiq Kakar, Head of Department Dr. Hayat Kakar, Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dr. Maqbool Jabbar, Dr. Ahmedullah and Dr. Rashid Ali.

The institution’s administration is committed to providing facilities to patients according to the requirements of the modern era.

The BINUQ spokesperson further said that patients in the province would not need to travel to other provinces for kidney transplants. Meanwhile, a special package has also been announced for neighboring Afghanistan country, under which kidney transplant operations would be performed at a discounted fee.