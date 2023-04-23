Khursheed Shah exchanges Eid greetings

SUKKUR, Apr 23 (APP):Federal Minister of Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, spent Eid days at his home town Sukkur, where he spent busy days and met with people from different walks of life at the Mayor’s House.

He also received Eid greetings from the people.

Those who congratulated the minister and presented greetings included the provincial minister for local government, Syed Nasir Shah, MNA Islamuddin Sheikh, Ex-Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, former Senator, Dr Abdul Qayoom Sooomro, politicians and elected local representatives including former Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan, Abid Gul Mahar, Dr Arshad Mughul and other notables.