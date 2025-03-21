Khoso orders handover complete building projects to concerned departments

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Mar 21 (APP):Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso, has directed that all completed building sector projects in the province should be handed over to the concerned departments within a week.

He also emphasized the need to expedite the completion of ongoing projects that are in the final stages.

The minister made these remarks during a review meeting on the progress of ongoing development projects in the building sector. The meeting was attended by Secretary Communications and Works, Lal Jan Jaffar, Chief Engineers from all three zones, and District Engineer officers.

In his statement, the provincial minister urged that the final stages of projects that have been delayed should be completed urgently. He made it clear that no further delays would be tolerated in the completion of these projects.

Furthermore, he directed that any building sector projects that are stalled due to outdated CSR (Cost Schedule Rates) should be revised and submitted for approval in the upcoming Cabinet meeting within a week.

Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso emphasized that the provincial government prioritizes the improvement of infrastructure, as it plays a key role in the province’s development. He urged the concerned authorities to make every effort to complete public projects as soon as possible, so that the people of the province can benefit from these developments.