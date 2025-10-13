Khokhar gives away “Himmat Cards” to persons with disabilities

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 13 (APP): President PML-N Lahore, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar MNA distributed “Himmat Cards” to persons with disabilities belonging to NA-126 at a ceremony held at Khokhar Palace, here on Monday.

The event was organized by the Social Welfare Department Punjab to support the provincial government’s initiative for empowering persons with disabilities.

On the occasion, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar said the welfare initiatives launched by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif were exemplary, making Punjab a leader among provinces in social and development programs. He announced that “Himmat Card” program would soon be extended across the province to enable persons with disabilities to live dignified and independent lives.

MNA Malik Saif-ul-Malook said the vision of PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was being implemented in its true spirit, focusing on public service and the uplift of

underprivileged communities. “Those who criticize Maryam Nawaz should compete through performance, not words. Progress is achieved through service, not criticism,” he remarked.

Paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar said the nation salutes the Chief of Army Staff and the brave soldiers defending Pakistan.

He added that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, numerous welfare and development projects were being completed rapidly across Punjab.

Coordinator Muti-ur-Rehman Khokhar, Hafiz Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Secretary Social Welfare M. Ali Janjua, and other officials were also present.